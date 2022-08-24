Hurts, so good? Eagles count on QB to make run at NFC East

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles hope they have what it takes to compete for a championship a season after reaching the playoffs. There’s a large gap between the Eagles and teams that advanced past the wild-card round. That was evident when the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers cruised to a 31-15 victory over Philadelphia that wasn’t nearly as close as the score. The Eagles showed significant improvement under rookie coach Nick Sirianni following a 4-11-1 season in 2020. The continued improvement of quarterback Jalen Hurts is key to Philadelphia’s aspirations.

