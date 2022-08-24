ESPN+ reaches 2-year deal with women’s pro hockey league

Women’s pro hockey in the United States will continue having a broadcast home on ESPN+ after the Premier Hockey Federation announced a two-year contract extension with the streaming service. ESPN+ will provide live coverage of PHF regular-season games, special events, and the Isobel Cup playoffs. The deal comes a season after the two first formed a partnership in which the PHF’s championship game aired live on ESPN2. The PHF is entering its eighth season and is expanding to seven teams with the addition of Montreal.

