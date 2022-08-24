Cowboys LT Tyron Smith injures knee in practice; MRI planned

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will have his left knee further evaluated after leaving practice early with an injury. The club says an MRI is planned for the eight-time Pro Bowler. Smith has been hampered mostly by back, neck and shoulder injuries in recent years. Smith was injured during 11-on-11 drills when he crumpled to the turf about 5 yards downfield. He walked off the field without help and later walked past reporters outside the locker room without a brace or sleeve on the injured knee.

