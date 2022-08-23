Verlander 6 no-hit innings, 16th W; Astros top Correa, Twins

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings in his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston. Verlander allowed just one runner to reach base — Nick Gordon struck out in the second inning on a wild pitch to get aboard. The Astros ace fanned 10 and lowered his MLB-best ERA to 1.87 after missing almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old, who’s thrown three no-hitters, was lifted after 91 pitches. Ryne Stanek relieved to begin the seventh and Correa led off with Minnesota’s first hit. The Twins lost their fourth straight. Until scoring twice in the ninth, the most noise Minnesota made came when manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected during an animated argument.

