Titans have Henry back, targeting 4th straight playoff berth

Tennessee has the second-longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons at six and trails only Kansas City’s stretch of nine straight. The Titans have won back-to-back AFC South titles and reached the playoffs the past three seasons. The Titans earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed with the franchise’s best record since 2008 despite using an NFL-record 91 players because of injuries. Winning a third straight division title is the goal for the chance to make up for losing a divisional game on their own field last January. The health of Derrick Henry’s surgically repaired right foot will determine how long this current window stays open.

By The Associated Press

