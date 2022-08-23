PGA Tour season ends at East Lake with Tour Championship

The PGA Tour reaches the end of its season at the Tour Championship. The top 30 players have qualified to chase the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion and is coming off a big win at the BMW Championship for the second straight year. But now he’s the No. 2 seed. The top seed belongs to Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler will start the tournament with a two-shot lead. Ten players are at East Lake for the first time and two of them are PGA Tour rookies.

By The Associated Press

