Panthers rookie QB Corral’s season over after foot injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his left foot in Friday night’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots. NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from injured reserve this year once the season starts after they miss a minimum of four weeks. However, the Panthers said that the medical realities of Corral’s injury indicate a comeback this season was unlikely. It’s unclear if Corral will have surgery on his Lisfranc injury. The Panthers traded up to get Corral in the third round of the NFL draft.

