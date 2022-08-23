NCAA tennis champ Ben Shelton leaves Florida to turn pro
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — NCAA tennis champion Ben Shelton is leaving the University of Florida to turn pro. The 19-year-old Shelton announced his decision on Twitter. He received a wild-card invitation for the U.S. Open., which begins in New York on Monday. Shelton won the 2022 college singles championship as a sophomore for Florida. His father coaches the Gators. Shelton made his ATP Tour debut at Atlanta last month and won his first match there. He followed that up by beating No. 5 Casper Ruud, this year’s French Open runner-up, at Cincinnati last week.