Kenin beats Begu, advances to Cleveland quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sofia Kenin advanced to the quarterfinals of a WTA event for the first time since January, eliminating Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 at Tennis in The Land. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, had lost eight straight matches prior to receiving a wild-card entry into the U.S. Open tuneup in downtown Cleveland. The 23-year-old American converted all four break points against the fifth-seeded Begu, continuing her comeback from a series of injuries that have plagued her since claiming the title in Melbourne.

