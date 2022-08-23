Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian boxer George Kambosos is heading to the home country of Manny Pacquiao to train ahead of his rematch next month against undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney. Haney retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class with his unanimous points decision over Kambosos in front of more than 41,000 spectators at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium in June. Kambosos says he’ll spend most of his pre-fight training in the Philippines. That’s where he spent most of the three years between 2017 and 2019 acting as a sparring partner for Pacquiao.

