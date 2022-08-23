Delay of game: Watson suspension has Browns’ plans on hold

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ perplexing quarterback puzzle remains an unfinished work. They’re still missing the main piece. With Deshaun Watson set to serve an 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the Browns hope to stay competitive and connected to the AFC North while playing Jacoby Brissett. This wasn’t the plan. The Browns signed Watson to a $230 million contract with the idea of him leading them to a Super Bowl. Brissett is 14-23 as a starter and the Browns are hoping he can hold things together until Watson is eligible to return in December. While he’s gone, the team will lean on a strong running game and improved defense.

