Chiefs TE Bell out after surgery for ‘unusual’ hip injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Blake Bell had surgery to repair what coach Andy Reid has termed an “unusual” hip flexor injury, leaving them without their primary backup to Travis Kelce for at least the start of the regular season. Bell hurt the hip on a touchdown catch during the Chiefs’ preseason opener. He tried to play through it but ultimately left the game, and the veteran tight end has not played or practiced since then. In other news, Reid declined to say whether the starters will play in Thursday night’s preseason finale against Green Bay. They have been sharp in limited reps during their first two preseason games, with Patrick Mahomes throwing three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

