Chiefs face brutal schedule amid changes on offense, defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have a revamped wide receiver group and rebuilt defense but the same expectations of winning the AFC West and reaching the Super Bowl. They fell just short a year ago, when they blew a big halftime lead in the AFC title game against Cincinnati. They’ll have to try to get back there without Tyreek Hill, whom they traded to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks. He’s been replaced by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore as the primary options for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game. The Chiefs have one of the toughest schedule in the NFL this season, with 10 of their 14 opponents coming off winning records a year ago.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.