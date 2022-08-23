Bates reports to Bengals camp, signs franchise tag tender

CINCINNATI (AP) — Safety Jessie Bates III reported to Cincinnati Bengals training camp and signed a one-year tender under the franchise tag. The four-year veteran was frustrated with efforts to reach a long-term contract agreement with the Bengals. The organization put the franchise tag on him in March. Bates skipped organized team workouts and most of training camp, showing up a day before Cincinnati is scheduled to begin two days of practices against the Los Angeles Rams with the final preseason game on Saturday.

