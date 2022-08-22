Skip to Content
Tab Ramos to coach 2nd-tier Hartford Athletic in USL

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

Former U.S. national team star Tab Ramos has been hired as coach of the Hartford Athletic in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship. Ramos agreed to a multiyear contract and will start work on Sept. 1. The 55-year-old coached the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer for 2020 and ’21, led the U.S. at four consecutive Under-20 World Cups and was an assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann with the full national team at the 2014 World Cup. Hartford is 11th in the 14-team Eastern Conference with five wins, 15 losses and five draws.

