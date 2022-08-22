Dunn to train with US women ahead of games against Nigeria

Crystal Dunn is returning to practice with the U.S. women’s national team as it prepares for the 2023 World Cup with a pair of exhibition matches next month against Nigeria. Dunn is not quite match fit after the birth of her son in May, but she’ll join the team to train for its matches on Sept. 3 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on Sept. 6 in Washington, D.C. The roster for the games remains largely unchanged from the team that recently qualified in Mexico for the Women’s World Cup.

By The Associated Press

