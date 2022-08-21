Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 to sweep their opening-round series. No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas. Jewell Loyd was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points for the Storm. Gabby Williams, who suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return, scored 14 points and Tina Charles added 10.

