Road to undisputed: Usyk, Fury want heavyweight title fight

The road to becoming the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 is clear once again. Oleksandr Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts after beating Anthony Joshua on Saturday and Tyson Fury has the WBC title for the time being at least. They both want to fight each other so it just needs to get arranged. Fury says he is currently retired and that “it’s not going to be cheap” to get him back in the ring. Usyk-Fury would be one of the biggest fights in a generation and has the added intrigue that both boxers are undefeated. Usyk was also undisputed cruiserweight champion from 2018-19.

