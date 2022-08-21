Lightning kills runner on Greek mountain race; hurts another

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Lightning struck during a nighttime trail race up a Greek mountain, killing one runner and seriously injuring another. That’s according to Greek police and the fire service. The two men were among 55 runners taking part in the Six Peaks race — a 35.7 kilometer (22.2-mile) run up 2,232-meter (7,323-foot) Mount Falakro. That is in northern Greece near the border with Bulgaria. The race had started at 7 p.m. Saturday in good weather, but heavy rain came in overnight. By the time the lightning struck at 4 a.m. Sunday, several runners had already finished. The fire service found a 55-year-old runner who was already dead. A 56-year-old runner was seriously injured and was airlifted to a hospital.

BY COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.