Kvaratskhelia scores 2, Napoli beats Monza 4-0 in Serie A

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored twice in his second Serie A game to lead Napoli to a 4-0 win over promoted Monza. The 21-year-old Kvaratskhelia also scored on his league debut in Napoli’s 5-2 win at Hellas Verona last weekend and he took his tally to three goals in two games since joining from Dinamo Batumi. Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae also scored for Napoli. Fiorentina drew at Empoli 0-0 in their Tuscan derby. Empoli finished the game with nine players. Defending champion AC Milan plays at Atalanta later Sunday.

