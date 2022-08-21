Drew Lock returns to practice for Seahawks after COVID case

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Drew Lock has returned to practice for the Seattle Seahawks after testing positive for COVID-19 this past week and missing the team’s second preseason game. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says Lock reacted well to being back out on the field and had a normal amount of work. What that means for Seattle’s preseason finale next Friday at Dallas remains to be seen, according to Carroll although he said Lock should get significant playing time should he feel well enough. Lock is in competition with Geno Smith to be the starting quarterback after Russell Wilson was traded to Denver in the offseason.

