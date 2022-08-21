Dad of injured Utah Little Leaguer hopeful of full recovery

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The father of a Little League World Series player from Utah who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms says there is a chance his son can make a full recovery. Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press on Sunday night that his 12-year-old-son, Easton, was expected to fly back Tuesday to Utah and will remain in a hospital closer to home. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the injury Monday. Jace Oliverson says he’s grateful that his son is still alive. Oliverson says doctors told him at one point there was no chance his son would survive.

