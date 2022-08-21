Bennett wins another stage as Affini takes Vuelta lead

BREDA, Netherlands (AP) — Sam Bennett went two years without a stage win at a Grand Tour race. Now the Bora-Hansgrohe rider has won two in a row. Bennett prevailed in another sprint finish at the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday. Bennett hadn’t won a Grand Tour stage since the 2020 Vuelta before ending his winless streak in Utrecht on Saturday. Edoardo Affini has taken the leader’s red jersey to keep his Jumbo-Visma team in position to help Primoz Roglic defend his title. Affini is the third consecutive rider from the Dutch team to grab the overall lead during the Vuelta’s start in the Netherlands. Sunday’s stage was a 193-kilometer or 120-mile loop around Breda.

