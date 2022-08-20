Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure

MADRID (AP) — Luka Modric is making it easier for Real Madrid fans to start getting over Casemiro’s departure for Manchester United. Modric scored a beautiful goal and set up another to help the defending champion defeat Celta Vigo 4-1 for its second consecutive win to start the Spanish league. Modric’s performance was worthy of applause even by the Celta fans when the veteran was substituted in the second half. Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde also scored as Madrid comfortably followed up its come-from-behind win at promoted Almería in the opener.

