Cole’s frustration shows as scuffling Yanks fall to Jays 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole twice banged on the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed as scuffling New York lost for the 15th time in 19 games, beaten by the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. Cole hadn’t given up a hit until the Blue Jays scored four times in the fifth, and his anger showed after the inning ended. The AL East-leading Yankees fell to 9-20 since entering the All-Star break with a 64-28 record. After holding a 15 1/2-game bulge on July 8, their margin over second-place Toronto is down to seven games. The Yankees have lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who have won four in a row.

