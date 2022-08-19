Riley, Wright lead Braves past Astros 6-2 in Series rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer off Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Wright won his 15th game to tie for the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in the teams’ first meeting since last year’s World Series. The defending champion Braves have won 10 of 11 and are 51-20 since June 1, best in the majors over that span. Houston left fielder Yordan Alvarez left the game in two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He reported feeling ill and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Wright allowed two runs in six innings in his first start since Aug. 10.

