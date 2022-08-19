Arraez, Miranda homer back-to-back; Twins beat Rangers 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to back Dylan Bundy’s strong start, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, who leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. Jorge López finished off his third save with the Twins and 22nd overall. Martín Pérez (9-4) surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks in six innings.

