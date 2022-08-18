Nazem Kadri signs 7-year, $49M deal with Calgary Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gritty forward Nazem Kadri has signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames. He leaves the Colorado Avalanche after helping them win the Stanley Cup last season. He had a career year with 87 points in 71 regular-season games and kept that going into the playoffs with seven goals and eight assists sandwiched around a broken thumb. Kadri was considered the second-best NHL free agent available after winger Johnny Gaudreau, who left Calgary for Columbus.

