Louis de Jager shoots 64 to lead Czech Masters
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Louis de Jager has shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over two-time champion Thomas Pieters after the opening round of the Czech Masters. Seeking his first European tour title, the South African completed a flawless round with an eighth birdie on the par-4 18th. Pieters set the pace with three birdies on the opening three holes. He was in the lead after four straight birdies starting on the 12th, before dropping his second shot on the 18th. Four players were tied for third another shot back.