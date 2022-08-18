Judge sets January 2024 trial for LIV Golf suit against tour

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour will be waiting nearly 16 months for the case to go to trial. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman has set the trial for Jan. 8, 2024. Depending on whether LIV attorneys proceed with a preliminary injunction that means PGA Tour players who have been suspended for signing with the rival league could go through another year of not being allowed at tour events. LIV attorneys say they will need discovery material from nine players. That indicates two players have asked out of the lawsuit.

