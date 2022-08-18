Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn’t been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years. He started the BMW Championship like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley tied a personal best with a 29 on the front nine a Wilmington Country Club on his way to a 64. That gives him a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Both are in the same boat. They are outside the top 30 who make it to the Tour Championship in Atlanta to chase the $18 million prize. Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry were among those two shots behind.

