No. 4 Clemson counting on ‘Avengers’ D-line for a title run

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 4 Clemson’s run of six straight Atlantic Coast Conference titles and College Football Playoff berths came to an end last season. But the Tigers say no worries. They are calling on their “The Avengers” defensive line to lead their return to championship form. Clemson’s group of talented, experienced defensive linemen named themselves after the superheroes last spring. If the defensive line can perform like their predecessors four years ago, it could work. Clemson’s NFL-caliber line led by Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence dubbed themselves “The Power Rangers.” They anchored the Tigers’ last national title after the 2018 season. The Clemson current group is deeper and aims to be more fearsome.

