Gomes’ RBI single in 7th lifts Cubs over Nationals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning against his former team and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to win the three-game series. Franmil Reyes smacked a leadoff double off Jake McGee in the seventh. McGee struck out the next two batters and right-hander Steve Cishek came on to face righty Gomes, who hit a soft liner to right, scoring Reyes. Gomes played for the Nationals from 2019-21. Erich Uelman pitched 2/3 of an inning for his first major league win. Steven Brault threw two scoreless innings and Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

