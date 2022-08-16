Mets pitcher Walker (back) exits after 2 innings vs Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — For the second night in a row, the starting pitcher for the New York Mets has left a game at Atlanta after working just two innings. Taijuan Walker was lifted because of back spasms. The right-hander was replaced in the third by R.J. Alvarez, who quickly gave up a homer to Robbie Grossman that gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead. Walker threw just 32 pitches in two scoreless innings, delivering another blow to New York’s rotation. On Monday, Carlos Carrasco also was lifted after two innings. He strained his left oblique and is expected to be out up to a month.

