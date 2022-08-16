Jets’ Becton placed on season-ending IR with knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton’s third season with the New York Jets is officially over before it even started. The starting right tackle was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a chip fracture in his right kneecap suffered during practice on Aug. 8. Becton traveled to Los Angeles for a consultation with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed arthroscopic knee surgery on quarterback Zach Wilson to repair his torn meniscus. Becton is expected to have surgery and miss the upcoming season, which the Jets believed would be the case. The move Tuesday came as the Jets got their roster down to the mandated 85-player limit.

