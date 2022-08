CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros left fielder Aledmys Díaz has exited the game against the Chicago White Sox because of discomfort in his left groin. Diaz caught Yasmani Grandal’s line drive to end the third inning. He was replaced by Chas McCormick in the bottom of the fourth. Diaz came into the game batting .254 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs.

