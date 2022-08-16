Arkansas in SEC mix, stacked on rushing, defensive backfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 19 Arkansas is no longer the doormat of the SEC. It’s fresh off its best season in a decade and has been picked to finish third in the SEC West. Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson is a dual threat and the team is returning three running backs, which means Arkansas has one of the better rushing offenses in FBS. But the Razorbacks still need to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks at wide receiver and nearly its entire defensive line. Coach Sam Pittman is going into his third season. The opener is at home against No. 23 Cincinnati.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.