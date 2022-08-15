Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship with sore hip

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Cameron Smith is out of the BMW Championship with soreness in his hip, The agent for the British Open champion describes it as a lingering issue. He says Smith wants to be ready for the FedEx Cup finale. Smith tells Golf Digest his hip can act up when he’s on soft fairways. Smith is getting plenty of attention already. There are reports he’s joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the tour season. And he was given a two-shot penalty before the final round last week because of an infraction the day before that was discovered well after this third round.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.