Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute. Dybala was Roma’s marquee signing of the offseason as the 28-year-old Argentina international moved to the capital after his contract expired at Juventus. Lazio goalkeeper Luís Maximiano was sent off less than six minutes into his Serie A debut but his team managed to win 2-1 against Bologna. Cremonese’s return to Serie A ended in disappointment as it lost 3-2 at Fiorentina following another horrendous mistake by goalkeeper Ionuț Radu late on.

