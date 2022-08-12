Pats rookies Strange, Thornton solid in preseason debut

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots used their first exhibition outing on Thursday night to evaluate the new faces on their roster with most of their starters watching from the sideline after being given the night off. After struggling to find productive contributors via the draft in recent years, the top two picks of the Patriots’ 2022 rookie class seem poised to end that streak. Left guard Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton had solid debuts during New England’s 23-21 loss to the New York Giants, a positive sign for an offense that is still evolving after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offseason departure.

