Cam Rising evolving entering first full season as starter

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cam Rising is pushing to test the full range of his passing abilities entering his first full season as Utah’s starting quarterback. Rising led the Utes to a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth after replacing Charlie Brewer as the starter in Week 4 last season. One area where Rising has made strides this year is his arm strength. Rising did not test his surgically repaired shoulder with deep balls much last season. He had five 200-yard games and one 300-yard game as a passer. This season could be a much different story.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.