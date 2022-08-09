Bears star LB Smith requests trade after breakdown in talks

Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith is requesting a trade, saying the team hasn’t negotiated in good faith for a contract extension. Smith doesn’t have an agent. He wrote Tuesday in a statement to NFL.com that he has “officially” asked to be dealt and that it was “deeply painful.” He said he has been trying to negotiate an extension since April and accused the team of trying to take advantage of him. Smith was second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. The Bears made big changes after going 6-11 last season and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and replaced them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.