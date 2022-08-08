Thompson, Velázquez, Morel power Cubs past Nationals 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3. Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits over six innings. Luke Voit hit a homer off Thompson with one out in the sixth to end Thompson’s shutout bid. Velázquez’s homer highlighted the first three-hit game of his career. Anibal Sanchez (0-5) took the loss. The Cubs won for the third time in four games. The Nationals dropped their sixth straight game and have been outscored 51-20 in that span.

