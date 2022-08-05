Hunter Greene added to IL by Reds with strained shoulder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ depleted pitching staff took another hit when rookie right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. Greene, who turns 23 on Saturday, seemed to be turning the corner in his young career over the last month, posting a 2.70 ERA over his last four starts with 29 strikeouts and eight walks over 23 1/3 innings. He turned in a gem his last time out, holding the Marlins to just a hit while striking out eight without walking a batter over six scoreless innings.

