WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — D.C. United have signed forward Christian Benteke on a permanent transfer from Crystal Palace. Benteke was signed through 2024 with a club option for 2025. He’ll join the club once he obtains his visa and transfer papers. Benteke has played in the Premier League for the past 10 seasons with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace. He’s played in 280 Premier League games with 86 total goals and 23 assists.

