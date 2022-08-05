Contreras hits 2-run HR in 8th as Cubs beat Marlins 2-1
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Justin Steele matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 2-1. The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro to left with one out in the eighth. His 16th homer woke up a sleepy crowd. Chicago’s only hits to that point were singles by Nick Madrigal leading off the sixth and eighth. Joey Wendle singled in a run in the seventh for the Marlins, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.