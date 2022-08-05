Clemson’s Swinney: New perspective for Tigers’ camp

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes his team carries a different, healthier perspective from what it had a year ago. The Tigers opened fall camp on Friday. Clemson was riding six straight Atlantic Coast Conference titles and six consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff at this time last year. But the Tigers started 4-3 to fall from conference and national championship contention. But Clemson won its final six games of the season to finish 10-3. Swinney says his players regained an appreciation for what it takes to win at the highest level.

