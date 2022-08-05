Cabrera clarifies position, plans to be back in 2023
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has clarified his position on retirement, saying he plans to play in 2023. In comments to the Detroit News, Cabrera says he’s not going to retire until his contract expires following next season. Cabrera has been troubled by knee problems the last several seasons. He was hitting .308 on July 6 and had joined the 500-homer, 3,000-hit club. Since then he is hitting .125 with one home run and two doubles in 21 games. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch says he will try playing Cabrera every other day during the current homestand.