Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and therefore not allowed to enter Canada. Unvaccinated foreign citizens can’t go to Canada or the U.S. As things stand now, Djokovic will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open starting later this month. The 35-year-old from Serbia has said he won’t get the shots to protect against getting the coronavirus, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country and needed to sit out two events in the United States earlier this year.

