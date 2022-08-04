Rangers introduce Rocker same day that 2 past No. 1s debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers introduced their latest first-round draft pick, and then saw two former No. 1 picks make their big league debuts together. Kumar Rocker will spend a few more days around the team. The third overall draft pick will is expected to make his organization debut in the fall instructional league. Hours after Rocker’s introduction at the stadium on Thursday, left-hander Cole Ragans and left fielder Bubba Thompson were in the Texas starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Ragans was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2016, a year before Thompson was their top choice.

